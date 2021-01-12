BE PART OF THE TEAM

Irish U21 internationals on the scoresheet in EFL Trophy wins for Lincoln and Peterborough

Zach Elbouzedi and Jack Taylor were on target for their sides, with Aiden McGeady also making an impact for Sunderland.

By The42 Team Tuesday 12 Jan 2021, 9:15 PM
File photo of Elbouzedi.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
File photo of Elbouzedi.
File photo of Elbouzedi.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND U21 international Zach Elbouzedi scored one goal and set up another as Lincoln City cantered to a 4-0 win over Accrington Stanley in the third round of the EFL Trophy. 

Elbouzedi scored the opening goal of the game and then set up the third as the Imps cruised to victory against their League One rivals. Another Irish U21 international, Anthony Scully, played all 90 minutes for Lincoln, while Ryan Cassidy led the line for Accrington. 

Elsewhere, Jack Taylor – who earned a senior Irish call-up with numbers depleted last November – opened the scoring in Peterborough’s 5-1 hammering of Portsmouth, while two more experienced Irish internationals guided Sunderland to a 2-0 win over Port Vale: Aiden O’Brien scored midway through the first half before Aiden McGeady sealed the victory with a stoppage-time penalty. 

Hull City’s 3-2 win over Fleetwood also featured an Irish goalscorer – Patrick Madden opened the scoring after eight minutes for Fleetwood – but Hull rallied from 2-0 down in the final 12 minutes to seal an unlikely victory. Former Cork City defender Sean McLoughlin played all 90 minutes at centre-back for Hull. 

Meanwhile, Oxford United beat Cambridge 1-0, while AFC Wimbledon were 1-0 winners away to Bristol Rovers. 

