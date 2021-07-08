Eight players in line for Ireland debuts as Farrell names side to face USA

Ulster's Robert Baloucoune is one of four uncapped players in Ireland's starting XV. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

IRELAND HEAD COACH Andy Farrell could hand out as many as eight debuts when his side face USA at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday [KO 7.15pm, RTÉ 2].

Farrell has named four uncapped players in his starting XV – which is to be captained by Leinster lock James Ryan – while four others have been included among the replacements.

The Ulster quartet of Robert Baloucoune, James Hume, Tom O’Toole and Nick Timoney have all been given the nod to start, with Munster’s Fineen Wycherley, Connacht duo Paul Boyle and Caolin Blade, and Leinster’s Harry Byrne all set for a first taste of international rugby if summoned from the bench.

The game will also feature first Ireland starts for Ryan Baird and Craig Casey.

Ireland (v USA):

15. Hugo Keenan (UCD/Leinster)

14. Robert Baloucoune (Enniskillen/Ulster)

13. James Hume (Banbridge/Ulster)

12. Stuart McCloskey (Bangor/Ulster)

11. Andrew Conway (Garryowen/Munster)

10. Joey Carbery (Clontarf/Munster)

9. Craig Casey (Shannon/Munster)

1. Dave Kilcoyne (UL Bohemians/Munster)

2. Ronan Kelleher (Lansdowne/Leinster)

3. Tom O’Toole (Ballynahinch/Ulster)

4. Ryan Baird (Dublin University/Leinster)

5. James Ryan (UCD/Leinster – captain)

6. Caelan Doris (St Mary’s College/Leinster)

7. Nick Timoney (Banbridge/Ulster)

8. Gavin Coombes (Young Munster/Munster)

Replacements:

16. Dave Heffernan (Buccaneers/Connacht)

17. Ed Byrne (UCD/Leinster)

18. Finlay Bealham (Buccaneers/Connacht)

19. Fineen Wycherley (Young Munster/Munster)

20. Paul Boyle (Buccaneers/Connacht)

21. Caolin Blade (Galwegians/Connacht)

22. Harry Byrne (Lansdowne/Leinster)

23. Will Addison (Enniskillen/Ulster)