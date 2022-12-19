Former Ireland assistant coach Gleeson steps down as Glasgow City manager

FORMER IRELAND WOMEN’S assistant coach Eileen Gleeson has stepped down as Glasgow City manager for work-related reasons.

A statement released this evening says that Gleeson joined the club last November after “enabling a career break” from her employer in Dublin. However, the former Peamount coach will now step down following a review of her situation which requires her to return to a previous role.

“Glasgow City can confirm that Head Coach Eileen Gleeson has had to step down from her role with the club,” the statement begins.

“Eileen joined Glasgow City initially by enabling a career break from her employer in her hometown of Dublin. Unfortunately, due to operational business needs, her employer has had to review this and she needs to return to resume her previous role.”

Commenting on her decision to step down, Gleeson said: “It is with great difficulty that I make the decision to part ways with Glasgow City FC. I would like to sincerely express my gratitude to all at the club for providing the opportunity to be involved with such an iconic women’s football club such as Glasgow City.

“I wish to thank the board, staff, and players for their progressive attitude, and always striving to raise their standards during my time at the club. At this point, I am happy to leave the club top of the league table and have no doubt that the club are well positioned to continue uninterrupted by my absence in the capable hands of Leanne Ross and an excellent support staff team.

“I wish Laura, Carol Anne, the board, staff, players, fans, and all associated with the club every continued success for the future and will always remain a Glasgow City fan #OCAC.”

Gleeson departs having guided the club to top of the Scottish Women’s Premier League 1 table after 12 games, with lead assistant first-team coach Leanne Ross taking over as interim boss. Glasgow City are 14-in-a-row Scottish Women’s Premier League champions.

Gleeson, who is a Uefa Pro Licence holder, was added to Vera Pauw’s Republic of Ireland coaching staff in October 2019, following a successful managerial career in the Women’s National League with Peamount United and UCD Waves who are now DLR Waves.

“Everyone at Glasgow City would like to thank Eileen immensely for her contribution to the club in her year at the helm,” said Glasgow City Chief Executive, Laura Montgomery.

“She has brought about a number of incredibly positive changes to the club and leaves us in a fantastic position, sitting top of the table after 12 games played so far.

“This is an incredibly difficult position, but Eileen kept us up to date with the situation and we are well prepared to continue positively in her absence.”

