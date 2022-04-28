Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 4°C Thursday 28 April 2022
Advertisement

Japan midfielder inspires Frankfurt to semi-final first leg win over West Ham

The German side are in control of the Europa League tie.

By AFP Thursday 28 Apr 2022, 10:19 PM
1 hour ago 2,396 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5750571
Eintracht Frankfurt players salute their fans after the victory.
Image: PA
Eintracht Frankfurt players salute their fans after the victory.
Eintracht Frankfurt players salute their fans after the victory.
Image: PA

EINTRACHT FRANKFURT SEIZED control of their Europa League semi-final against West Ham as Japan midfielder Daichi Kamada inspired a 2-1 win in the first leg on Thursday.

Oliver Glasner’s side arrived at the London Stadium as underdogs against a West Ham team enjoying their best season for years.

But Ansgar Knauff gave Frankfurt the perfect start with a goal after just 49 seconds.

Michail Antonio equalised with his first goal in 11 matches, but Kamada bagged the winner with a close-range finish in the second half.

Frankfurt have struggled at times in the Bundesliga this season, saving their best performances for Europe.

They had already stunned Barcelona in the quarter-finals and this was another memorable performance, putting them in pole position to reach the final against RB Leipzig or Rangers.

Frankfurt, whose only major European title came in the 1980 UEFA Cup, can finish the job when they host the second leg on May 5.

Back in 1976, West Ham defeated Frankfurt 4-3 on aggregate in the European Cup Winners’ Cup semi-finals.

Hoping to reach their first major European final since then, West Ham will have to stage an impressive escape act in Frankfurt to emulate that success.

In their first semi-final since the 2014 League Cup, West Ham welcomed back Kurt Zouma from an ankle problem after Moyes had feared he would have only one fit centre-back due to injuries.

Despite Zouma’s presence, West Ham’s defence was breached after less than a minute.

Rafael Borre was given far too much time and space on the edge of the area and he ruthlessly exploited West Ham’s hesitancy.

Borre’s pin-point cross arrowed toward the far post, where Knauff got behind the dozing Pablo Fornals and thumped a powerful header past Alphonse Areola from close range.

It was the fastest ever goal scored in a Europa League semi-final and West Ham understandably looked shell-shocked.

Moyes gestured to his players to calm down as passes went astray in their anxiety to get back into the tie.

Jarrod Bowen should have eased West Ham’s nerves when he surged onto Fornals’ defence-splitting pass, but the winger was left holding his head in frustration after his low strike hit the post.

Undeterred by their nightmare start, West Ham began to turn the screw and Antonio ensured their pressure pay off with the 21st-minute equaliser.

Zouma rose highest to head Manuel Lanzini’s free-kick back across goal and Antonio pounced with a stretching volley from virtually on the line.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Frankfurt wasted a golden opportunity to retake the lead just before half-time when Knauff raced onto Borre’s through ball, only to see his initial effort blocked before he skied the follow-up over the bar.

It was a warning West Ham failed to heed and the Germans struck with a superbly crafted move 10 minutes into the second half.

A swift exchange of passes cut through the West Ham defence and, although Djibril Sow’s shot was saved by Areola, Kamada was on hand to tap the rebound into the empty net despite the hosts’ appeals for offside.

Moyes sent on Said Benrahma in a bid to spark his side and the Algerian was close to equalising with a long-range curler that clipped the woodwork.

Chopped down by Declan Rice moments earlier, Kamada almost exacted instant revenge, scampering clear for a shot that hit the far post.

In stoppage time, West Ham struck the woodwork for the third time as Bowen’s bicycle kick smashed down off the bar.

– © AFP 2022

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie