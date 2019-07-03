Eir Sport announce live TV coverage for four European games involving Irish clubs

Jack Byrne of Shamrock Rovers under pressure from St Patrick's Athletic's Jamie Lennon during Monday's game between the clubs.

EIR SPORT HAVE today confirmed their plans for the upcoming fixtures involving SSE Airtricity League clubs in European competitions.

The broadcaster will carry live TV coverage of a total of four first-qualifying-round fixtures which will feature Dundalk, Shamrock Rovers and St Patrick’s Athletic.

On Thursday, 11 July, the first leg of the Europa League tie between SK Brann and Shamrock Rovers will be screened live from Norway at 5.55pm.

That will be followed at 7.40pm by the first leg between St Pat’s and Swedish side IFK Norrkoping in the same competition at Richmond Park.

Eir Sport will also broadcast the second leg between Rovers and SK Brann from Tallaght Stadium seven days later, with a 7.55pm start time scheduled.

Supporters of Dundalk will also have access to live TV coverage of both legs of their club’s Champions League meeting with Latvian champions Riga FC.

After RTÉ revealed on Monday that they’ll televise the first leg from Oriel Park next Wednesday, 10 July (7.45pm kick-off), Eir Sport have announced that they’ll carry the second leg from Latvia on 17 July (5.25pm).

Cork City, the other club representing the League of Ireland in Europe this season, must await the winners of the tie between Progres Niederkorn (Luxembourg) and Cardiff Metropolitan University (Wales) before their opponents in the first qualifying round of the Europa League are confirmed.

Progres hold a 1-0 lead from the first leg, with the second leg to be played tomorrow at the Cardiff International Athletics Stadium.

