Brighton pay €10 million for former Republic of Ireland U21 defender Eíran Cashin
BRIGHTON HAVE CONFIRMED the signing of Irish centre back Eíran Cashin from Derby County.
The fee is believed to be in the region of €10 million with the contract running until the summer of 2025.
Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler hailed the 23-year-old’s arrival after coming through the ranks with his boyhood club and representing the Republic of Ireland at U18 and U21 level.
With 144 first-team appearances under his belt in League One and the Championship, Cashin now has the opportunity in the Premier League.
“He’s gained a lot of experience in the Championship, has a good profile and as a left-sided defender he will give us another strong defensive option,” Hurzeler said.
“We’re looking forward to working with Eiran and watching him develop with us.”
