Eíran Cashin in action for the Republic of Ireland U21s. Ben Brady/INPHO
Brighton pay €10 million for former Republic of Ireland U21 defender Eíran Cashin

The 23-year-old has joined on a deal until the summer of 2030.
10.27am, 1 Feb 2025

BRIGHTON HAVE CONFIRMED the signing of Irish centre back Eíran Cashin from Derby County.

The fee is believed to be in the region of €10 million with the contract running until the summer of 2025.

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler hailed the 23-year-old’s arrival after coming through the ranks with his boyhood club and representing the Republic of Ireland at U18 and U21 level.

With 144 first-team appearances under his belt in League One and the Championship, Cashin now has the opportunity in the Premier League.

“He’s gained a lot of experience in the Championship, has a good profile and as a left-sided defender he will give us another strong defensive option,” Hurzeler said.

“We’re looking forward to working with Eiran and watching him develop with us.”

