Supreme Novices' fancy El Cairos survives minor scare in final prep before Cheltenham

GORDON ELLIOTT’S EL Cairos survived a blunder at the final flight in his Thurles prep run to ensure he goes to the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham with a victory under his belt.

Promoted to the head of the betting for the Festival opener when on the verge of creating a huge impression on his hurdling debut at Leopardstown before falling at the last, he almost succumbed again.

Having lost his position as favourite to Nicky Henderson’s Old Park Star, El Cairos faced only one serious market marvel as he was sent off the 1-5 favourite for the Thursday’s Maiden Hurdle and all was going to plan before he dived at the last.

Jack Kennedy was soon back on the bridle, however, going on to account for Roc Dino, beaten by Mighty Park last time out, by three lengths.

“It is job done and he never came out of second gear,” said Elliott. “Jack said it was his fault at the last as he said he should have either taken him back or asked him, but I loved the way he came back on the bridle straight away and you’d have to be impressed by that.”

Jack Kennedy says it was mixed messages at the final flight with El Cairos and the jockey looking ahead to the @SkyBet Supreme now @thurlesraces pic.twitter.com/V7JbOFYSPO — Racing TV (@RacingTV) January 29, 2026

“We came here looking for good ground so I was nervous, but it was either come here or to Navan or Punchestown next week, which was getting too close to Cheltenham.

“I don’t think he could have done any more and he is very fast. Jack said the boot he has is unbelievable. He’ll learn plenty from today and even racing in a big field will do him no harm. He’ll go straight to Cheltenham and he’ll be way better on better ground.”

Coral left El Cairos unchanged at 5-1 for the Supreme but Paddy Power pushed him out to 11-2 from 9-2.