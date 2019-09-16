This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Monday 16 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ellen Keane's bronze medal continues fantastic few days for Ireland at World Championships

Nicole Turner also claimed a bronze amid a remarkable finish in the 50m Butterfly S6 on Saturday.

By The42 Team Monday 16 Sep 2019, 1:04 PM
33 minutes ago 254 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4811216
Ellen Keane secured a bronze medal on Sunday.
Image: Tino Henschel/SPORTSFILE
Ellen Keane secured a bronze medal on Sunday.
Ellen Keane secured a bronze medal on Sunday.
Image: Tino Henschel/SPORTSFILE

IRELAND’S ELLEN KEANE earned a bronze medal at the World Para Swimming Championships in London on Sunday.

Britain’s Brock Whiston won the 100m breaststroke SB8 final with a world record time of 1:13:83, well ahead of silver medalist Katarina Roxon of Canada (1:21:96).

And Keane finished less than a second behind the runner-up with a season’s best time of 1:22:42.

It was Ireland’s second medal at the event, after Nicole Turner also claimed a bronze amid a remarkable finish in the 50m Butterfly S6 on Saturday.

Turner was back in the pool again on Sunday, as she finished seventh in the Women’s 100m Breaststroke SB6 final.

The Irish pair’s achievements were preceded by success for Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal on Friday.

The duo took a third World Title in the time trial at the UCI Paracycling World Championships as they averaged 45.612km/h for the 31.2km course, giving them an impressive winning margin of 55 seconds ahead of New Zealand. 

They followed that display with a silver medal in the road race on Saturday morning.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie