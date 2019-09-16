Ellen Keane's bronze medal continues fantastic few days for Ireland at World Championships

IRELAND’S ELLEN KEANE earned a bronze medal at the World Para Swimming Championships in London on Sunday.

Britain’s Brock Whiston won the 100m breaststroke SB8 final with a world record time of 1:13:83, well ahead of silver medalist Katarina Roxon of Canada (1:21:96).

And Keane finished less than a second behind the runner-up with a season’s best time of 1:22:42.

It was Ireland’s second medal at the event, after Nicole Turner also claimed a bronze amid a remarkable finish in the 50m Butterfly S6 on Saturday.

Turner was back in the pool again on Sunday, as she finished seventh in the Women’s 100m Breaststroke SB6 final.

The Irish pair’s achievements were preceded by success for Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal on Friday.

The duo took a third World Title in the time trial at the UCI Paracycling World Championships as they averaged 45.612km/h for the 31.2km course, giving them an impressive winning margin of 55 seconds ahead of New Zealand.

They followed that display with a silver medal in the road race on Saturday morning.

