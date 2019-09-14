This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Saturday 14 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland's Turner secures bronze at World Para Championships with remarkable finish

The Laois woman came from fifth position in the final 10m of a race which saw the world record broken.

By Gavan Casey Saturday 14 Sep 2019, 9:32 PM
33 minutes ago 305 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4810231
Ireland's Nicole Turner.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Ireland's Nicole Turner.
Ireland's Nicole Turner.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

NICOLE TURNER HAS secured a bronze medal for Ireland at the World Para Swimming Championships in London with a come-from-behind finish in the 50m Butterfly S6.

In a race that saw a new world record set by 14-year-old Chinese superstar, Daomin Liu, Turner showed her remarkable resolve as she powered through the final 10 metres to move from fifth to third position and take bronze.

“I am absolutely over the moon,” Turner said. “I couldn’t have done it without my coaches and a special shout out to my parents, they literally — my mam stopped her career for driving me around for this so a big shout out to them.”

Ellen Keane also competed in the final of the Women’s 200m Individual medley and showed good form ahead of her main event tomorrow. Keane finished sixth in the final with a season-best performance.

EEctGqkX4AA1uag Ellen Keane.

Keane and Turner will both return to competition tomorrow with the former especially hopeful of replicating her gold medal success from the Europeans.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie