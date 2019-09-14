Ireland's Turner secures bronze at World Para Championships with remarkable finish

NICOLE TURNER HAS secured a bronze medal for Ireland at the World Para Swimming Championships in London with a come-from-behind finish in the 50m Butterfly S6.

In a race that saw a new world record set by 14-year-old Chinese superstar, Daomin Liu, Turner showed her remarkable resolve as she powered through the final 10 metres to move from fifth to third position and take bronze.

She’s done it!!!

3rd in the world 🥉for Ireland. What an absolute hero! #Turnertime and just look at her wonderful reaction post race!!!! #london2019 #paraswimming pic.twitter.com/RfXqFS6bX3 — Paralympics Ireland (@ParalympicsIRE) September 14, 2019

“I am absolutely over the moon,” Turner said. “I couldn’t have done it without my coaches and a special shout out to my parents, they literally — my mam stopped her career for driving me around for this so a big shout out to them.”

Ellen Keane also competed in the final of the Women’s 200m Individual medley and showed good form ahead of her main event tomorrow. Keane finished sixth in the final with a season-best performance.

Ellen Keane.

Keane and Turner will both return to competition tomorrow with the former especially hopeful of replicating her gold medal success from the Europeans.