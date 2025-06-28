McCartney into another final at Euro U23 Championships, Walshe and McSharry in the mix in Rome

ELLIE MCCARTNEY HAS reached another final at the European U23 swimming championships in Slovakia, while Mona McSharry and Ellen Walshe are in the mix for medals at the Sette Colli International in Rome.

McCartney, who has already won a gold and bronze medal in Slovakia, will have a chance at another medal as top seed in Saturday evening’s 200m Breaststroke Final. After a strong showing in the heats with 2:28.07, McCartney will take the centre lane for the final at 5.03pm (Irish time) as the fastest of all competitors.

Meanwhile in Rome, Mona McSharry was also racing the 200m Breaststroke. The Olympic medallist also advanced as the top seed to the final in 2:25.93. Both McSharry and McCartney are preparing to race the event at the World Championships next month.

Walshe competed in both the 200m Butterfly and 200m Individual Medley this morning in Rome. The Templeogue swimmer advanced to finals in both events, clocking 2:12.16 for sixth overall in the 200m Butterfly and 2:14.46 in the 200m Individual Medley for third overall.

Seven other Irish swimmers closed out their European U23 Championships in this morning’s heats.

Last night’s silver medallist in the 200m Breaststroke, Eoin Corby, just missed out in the 100m Breaststroke as he placed ninth overall in 1:01.75, making him first reserve for this evening’s final. Lottie Cullen and Maria Godden clocked 2:16.83 and 2:17.01 respectively in the 200m Backstroke. Ireland had three competitors in the 100m Freestyle, Evan Bailey the fastest of the trio in 49.75, ahead of Cormac Rynn (51.14) and Oisin Tebite (52.34), while Brandon Biss touched in 58 seconds in the 100m Backstroke.

Bailey, Corby and Rynn, along with Jack Cassin, will now look ahead to the Singapore World Championships (27 July – 4 August) and Cullen to the World University Games (17-23 July), while Biss, Tebite and Godden will compete at the Irish Youth and Senior Championships (23– 27 July).