Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Friday 16 September 2022
Advertisement

Springbok Jantjies apologises, but denies affair with team dietician

South African media reported Jantjies spent time at a guesthouse with a woman when the team was in Mbombela to play New Zealand last month.

By AFP Friday 16 Sep 2022, 8:59 PM
1 hour ago 4,197 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5868801
Elton Jantjies.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Elton Jantjies.
Elton Jantjies.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

SPRINGBOK OUT-HALF ELTON Jantjies, who early this week was sent home from Argentina ahead of a Rugby Championship match, said on Friday that “I let myself…down” – but denied having an affair with the squad’s dietician.

“I am aware that newspaper articles about my recent behaviour caused a lot of disappointment, distress, and anger to many people, and I apologise unreservedly to everybody I hurt or disappointed, my teammates, the Springbok management team, and SA Rugby,” he wrote in a statement.

Jantjies, 32, said he “did not do the Springbok jersey – a jersey that I revered since I was just a little boy – proud”

“I sadly let myself, my family, and the rugby-loving people of this country down, and I deeply regret my actions”.

“I take full responsibility for my actions, and I am serious about doing everything in my power to change my behaviour,” he said.

South African media last week reported Jantjies, who is married, spent time at a guesthouse with a woman last month, as the team was in Mbombela, South Africa, to play New Zealand.

But he denied that he was with dietician Zeenat Simjee.

“Simjee was never with me at either of the two guest houses that I stayed at. She is a good friend and nothing more,” he said.

“That her good name is now being dragged through the mud is a shame”.

In a separate statement issued at the same time, Simjee said she was with her parents dealing with a family bereavement during the weekend the team was preparing for the Test against Argentina.

“So, the allegations of me spending time with Elton Jantjies at a guesthouse is devoid of any truth,” she said, adding she was “shocked” and “devastated” that a local newspaper could “publish such damaging allegations on false and baseless hearsay. It is disappointing”.

The Springboks are due to play Argentina on 17 September in the Rugby Championship.

In May, Jantjies was arrested on charges of malicious damage to property of an airline he had flown with from Dubai to Johannesburg.

The case against him was provisionally withdrawn in June.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

Jantjies made his professional debut in 2011 with the Johannesburg-based Lions and was loaned to French Top 14 club Pau in 2021 before joining Japanese outfit NTT Red Hurricanes this year.

He also apologised to the management and squad of the Red Hurricanes.

– © AFP 2022 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie