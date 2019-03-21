This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Thursday 21 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'They need to pay' – Emiliano Sala's mother criticises Cardiff 'disrespect'

The Bluebirds have still not paid the fee for the fallen striker and his family are calling for answers as investigations continue.

By The42 Team Thursday 21 Mar 2019, 12:25 PM
1 hour ago 2,627 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4553816
Emiliano Sala (file pic).
Image: LOIC VENANCE
Emiliano Sala (file pic).
Emiliano Sala (file pic).
Image: LOIC VENANCE

THE MOTHER OF Emiliano Sala has taken aim at Cardiff for refusing to pay Nantes the £15 million transfer fee for her late son as she called for justice to be served amid ongoing inquiries into the player’s death.

The striker went missing, along with pilot David Ibbotson, on 21 January when the aircraft carrying the pair from France to Wales crashed into the English Channel.

Sala’s body has since been recovered from the wreckage but the cause of the tragedy is still unknown.

As such, Cardiff have refused to pay the fee owed to Nantes until investigations are concluded, but controversy remains over the planning, handling and overall legality of the flight itself.

Regardless, Mercedes Taffarel, Sala’s mother, feels strongly that the Bluebirds should pay the fee and that a refusal to do so dishonours her son.

“Emiliano signed in front of the press, in front of everyone, so they have to pay,” Ms Taffarel told L’Equipe.

Do I see this as a sign of disrespect towards my family? Yes, I think so. It would have been different if he had not really signed.

“Of course, they are also conducting their own investigation to find out what happened, that seems logical to me, but they must honour their word. His signature cannot be rubbed out.

“I am angry, yes, that is certain. They did not take care of him. A player worth that much money… They did not take care of him like he deserved.”

While the subject of the transfer fee now lies in the hands of Cardiff and Nantes, Sala’s mother is more concerned about seeing justice served after what happened to her son.

Finding out the truth of the tragedy would represent a small piece of closure in an otherwise bleak situation.

“The inquiry is ongoing,” she said. “I think at some point from now until the end of the year we will know what happened. We have to be confident. I want justice for Emiliano.

Therefore I have to have confidence. We are waiting to understand why and how he died. In what circumstances did he die? Is it the fault of negligence by the airport? The pilot? The agent?

“I simply want justice for my son. The truth. Let justice determine whether there has been negligence, if someone had made a mistake and has to pay.

“We have talked about a lot of things. People said that one pilot did not show up and another came in his place, and so on. These are questions that we have asked to the British police.

“These are questions to which we still have no answers.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Tom Farrell senses noticeable improvement after Ireland camp
    Tom Farrell senses noticeable improvement after Ireland camp
    The Six Nations fixtures for 2020 and 2021 have just been announced
    Anscombe calls for end to Welsh club uncertainty
    CHELTENHAM
    5 horses to follow over the next 12 months after the Cheltenham Festival
    5 horses to follow over the next 12 months after the Cheltenham Festival
    Tiger Roll set for Grand National repeat in bid to emulate the legendary Red Rum
    Eddie O'Leary remains coy over Tiger Roll's Grand National participation
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    92nd-minute winner spares Wales' blushes as they're pushed all the way by Trinidad and Tobago
    92nd-minute winner spares Wales' blushes as they're pushed all the way by Trinidad and Tobago
    'Work, do the right things and it will come again' - Klopp keeps the faith with Salah
    'Of course we want him to stay': Pogba backs Solskjaer to get permanent Man United job
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'It’s been a mad couple of days, and I’m still trying to get my head around it'
    'It’s been a mad couple of days, and I’m still trying to get my head around it'
    Matt Doherty open to playing unfamiliar right-wing role for Ireland
    'I'm finding my feet' - Enda Stevens in pole position to nail down Irish left-back berth
    IRELAND
    Boost for Leinster as McGrath, Leavy and Tomane make injury returns
    Boost for Leinster as McGrath, Leavy and Tomane make injury returns
    Ireland's wars, the first Dáil and rural electrification - A look at the National Museum of Ireland's 2019 programme
    'The whole game is completely dismantled' - Ex-boss on Ireland Women's rugby crisis

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie