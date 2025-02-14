Ireland goalkeeping coach Emma Byrne lands assistant role with Southampton

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND Goalkeeping coach Emma Byrne has been appointed as assistant coach with the Southampton women’s team for the remainder of the 2024/2025 season.

The former Arsenal goalkeeper was recently included in the coaching staff who will be working with newly appointed WNT manager Carla Ward. Byrne is set to continue in her role as goalkeeping coach after previously working under Eileen Gleeson.

The Champions League, FA Cup, WSL and League Cup winner now returns to club football as she joins Remi Allen’s backroom staff. Southampton are currently eighth in the championship.

We are delighted to announce the appointment of Emma Byrne as Women's First Team Assistant Coach! 😇 — Southampton FC Women (@SaintsFCWomen) February 14, 2025

“I’m really excited to be here at Southampton, having spent some time around the squad already I can see the talent we have here is really promising.

“I’m looking forward to working with Remi and the team for what will hopefully be a positive end to the season for us.”