Restraining order for man who 'exhibited fixated behaviour' towards Emma Raducanu

A MAN WHO “exhibited fixated behaviour” towards Emma Raducanu has been given a restraining order and banned from future tennis tournaments.

Raducanu said on Wednesday she will be OK after a “difficult experience” at the Dubai Tennis Championships where she was approached by a man displaying what the WTA described as “fixated behaviour” before her second-round defeat to Karolina Muchova.

The former British number one was visibly distressed, hiding behind the umpire’s chair after the second game after spotting the man in the first few rows of seats.

It has been reported that the man had approached the 22-year-old close to the tournament on Monday, took a photograph and handed her a letter.

Dubai Police said Raducanu decided not to press charges after the man had been detained.

In a widely-reported statement, Dubai Police said: “Following Raducanu’s complaint, Dubai Police detained a tourist who approached her, left her a note, took her photograph, and engaged in behaviour that caused her distress.

Advertisement

“While Raducanu later chose to drop the charges, the individual signed a formal undertaking to maintain distance from her and has been banned from future tournaments.”

Raducanu’s experience of finding herself the target of concerning behaviour from a fan highlights a “pervasive issue” affecting tennis players, according to the Professional Tennis Players Association.

It is not the first time Raducanu has been involved in an unsettling incident with a member of the public, nor is she alone in the world of tennis, where numerous female players have spoken out about similar issues.

A PTPA statement read: “Tennis players and professional athletes worldwide must be able to focus on their jobs — training and competing — free from fear of harassment or abuse. The recent high-profile incident in Dubai, where security swiftly removed a disruptive fan from a top player during a premier tournament, underscores a pervasive issue.

“We commend the Dubai security team’s efforts, and we recognise the lingering toll these kinds of incidents take on players’ performance and welfare.

“Governing bodies and tournament operators alike must remain vigilant with player security, ensuring there are appropriate mechanisms in place to immediately assess and address any potential threats.”

In December, current British number one Katie Boulter admitted “people have followed me at times” in an interview with the Guardian, sharing one incident in which she was tracked by the same car all the way home after spending time with fiance and fellow tennis professional Alex de Minaur.

Twenty-three time grand slam singles winner Serena Williams has been the target of more than one stalker, while in 1993 Monica Seles was stabbed in the back during a match in Hamburg after being attacked courtside by Gunter Parche, a supporter of her rival Steffi Graf.

In February 2022, stalker Amrit Magar, who walked 23 miles to Raducanu’s home and took her father’s shoe as a souvenir, was handed a five-year restraining order.

The WTA said on Wednesday: “(An) individual was identified in the first few rows during Emma’s match on Tuesday at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships and subsequently ejected. He will be banned from all WTA events pending a threat assessment.

“Player safety is our top priority, and tournaments are advised on security best practices for international sporting events.

“The WTA is actively working with Emma and her team to ensure her well-being and provide any necessary support.”

Raducanu also reflected on the incident in a post to her Instagram story on Wednesday, saying: “Thank you for the messages of support.

“Difficult experience yesterday but I’ll be okay and proud of how I came back and competed despite what happened at the start of the match.

“Thank you to Karolina for being a great sport and best of luck to her for the rest of the tournament.”