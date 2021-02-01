Tipperary Munster senior winner applies for transfer to county champions Commercials

TIPPERARY SENIOR FOOTBALLER Emmet Moloney has applied for a transfer to county club champions Clonmel Commercials.

Moloney is seeking to make the move from his home club Drom & Inch with the request having been received by the Tipperary county board.

The 23-year-old featured in all of Tipperary’s senior championship ties in 2020, a season when they claimed a historic Munster final win. He started in the semi-final win over Limerick while coming on as a substitute in the provincial games against Clare and Cork, and at half-time in the All-Ireland semi-final when they lost out to Mayo.

He is also a noted hurler, playing midfield for his club last year when they lost out in the Tipperary senior hurling semi-final to eventual champions Kiladangan, while he was full-back for the Tipperary minor team that contested the All-Ireland final in 2015.

If the full transfer goes through, Moloney would be unable to still play hurling for Drom & Inch, as they do have an adult football side that competed at intermediate level last year despite being predominantly a hurling club.

Clonmel Commercials won their fifth Tipperary senior football title in nine seasons last year. They supplied nine players to the squad that won Tipperary’s first Munster senior championship in 85 years with four starting in the triumph over Cork in Kevin Fahey, Michael Quinlivan and the Kennedy brothers, Conal and Colman.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Their club’s cause has been further boosted by the return of Aldo Matassa to their ranks. Midfield for the 2015 Munster senior club final success over Nemo Rangers and a former provincial U21 winner with Tipperary, he rejoins the club from Scottish side Dunedin Connollys.