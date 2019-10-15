Stevens returns and Byrne makes way as Ireland squad finalised for Switzerland tonight

Jack Byrne (second left) and Enda Stevens (middle) during Ireland training last week.

IRELAND’S 23-MAN matchday squad has been finalised for tonight’s Euro 2020 qualifier with Switzerland as Enda Stevens returns while Jack Byrne makes way.

Stevens missed Saturday’s 0-0 draw against Georgia due to suspension but the Sheffield United defender was always likely to come straight back in after establishing himself as a regular at left-back in this campaign.

The 29-year-old’s inclusion sees Shamrock Rovers midfielder Jack Byrne drop out in the only change from the draw in Tbilisi.

Mick McCarthy’s side are currently top of Group D with tonight’s match and a home tie with Denmark on 18 November remaining.

Here’s the Ireland squad in full for tonight’s game in Geneva:

Ireland (Matchday squad v Switzerland)

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph, Kieran O’Hara, Mark Travers.

Defenders: Shane Duffy, Seamus Coleman, John Egan, Enda Stevens, Kevin Long, Derrick Williams, Matt Doherty.

Midfielders: Glenn Whelan, Alan Judge, Conor Hourihane, James McClean, Jeff Hendrick, Callum Robinson, Alan Browne, Josh Cullen, Callum O’Dowda.

Forwards: James Collins, Seán Maguire, Aaron Connolly, Scott Hogan.

