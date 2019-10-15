This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 15 October, 2019
Stevens returns and Byrne makes way as Ireland squad finalised for Switzerland tonight

Enda Stevens missed the draw with Georgia due to suspension.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 15 Oct 2019, 10:20 AM
1 hour ago 3,730 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4851650
Jack Byrne (second left) and Enda Stevens (middle) during Ireland training last week.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Jack Byrne (second left) and Enda Stevens (middle) during Ireland training last week.
Jack Byrne (second left) and Enda Stevens (middle) during Ireland training last week.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

IRELAND’S 23-MAN matchday squad has been finalised for tonight’s Euro 2020 qualifier with Switzerland as Enda Stevens returns while Jack Byrne makes way.

Stevens missed Saturday’s 0-0 draw against Georgia due to suspension but the Sheffield United defender was always likely to come straight back in after establishing himself as a regular at left-back in this campaign.

The 29-year-old’s inclusion sees Shamrock Rovers midfielder Jack Byrne drop out in the only change from the draw in Tbilisi. 

Mick McCarthy’s side are currently top of Group D with tonight’s match and a home tie with Denmark on 18 November remaining.

Here’s the Ireland squad in full for tonight’s game in Geneva:

Ireland (Matchday squad v Switzerland)

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph, Kieran O’Hara, Mark Travers.

Defenders: Shane Duffy, Seamus Coleman, John Egan, Enda Stevens, Kevin Long, Derrick Williams, Matt Doherty.

Midfielders: Glenn Whelan, Alan Judge, Conor Hourihane, James McClean, Jeff Hendrick, Callum Robinson, Alan Browne, Josh Cullen, Callum O’Dowda.

Forwards: James Collins, Seán Maguire, Aaron Connolly, Scott Hogan.

Ryan Bailey steps into the presenter’s chair where he’s joined by Murray Kinsella and Eoin Toolan on the line for Japan to tee up one of the biggest, if not the biggest week in Irish rugby: a World Cup quarter-final against back-to-back champions New Zealand.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

