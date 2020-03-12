Ireland's Enda Stevens rewarded with new long-term deal at Sheffield United

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international Enda Stevens has penned a new contract with Sheffield United.

Stevens, who joined the Blades from Portsmouth in 2017, is now committed to the Premier League club until 2023.

The 29-year-old Dubliner has been rewarded for being one of his club’s top performers since their promotion to the Premier League for the current campaign.

He has started all 28 of their top-flight fixtures this season, with Sheffield United currently sitting in seventh place.

“I’m obviously delighted,” Stevens told the club’s official website. “It’s something I’ve wanted do get done for a while now, so I’m just pleased it’s finally over the line.

“As a group we’ve built on the success of last season, but we don’t want to stand still. We want to continue to do well and finish as high in the table as possible.

“The manager is building something special here. He’s keeping the core group together and now adding to it to make us even stronger and everyone is happy to be involved in the journey.”

The announcement of the new contract comes on a day of mixed news for Stevens. Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder revealed this morning that he has suffered a recurrence of a calf injury, which is likely to rule him out of Ireland’s Euro 2020 play-off against Slovakia on 26 March – should it go ahead.

“Enda has become one of the top players in the division, in his position, in our opinion, and he deserves rewarding with a new contract, that’s what we’re trying to do at the moment,” Wilder said.

“His performances have been outstanding for both club and country and he is an important and integral part of our team in and out of possession.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!