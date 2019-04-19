This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Irish star on the scoresheet as Sheffield United maintain promotion push

Enda Stevens hit the Blades’ second in today’s 2-0 win at home to Nottingham Forest.

By Caoimhin Reilly Friday 19 Apr 2019, 2:52 PM
Enda Stevens celebrates scoring for Sheffield United this afternoon.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Enda Stevens celebrates scoring for Sheffield United this afternoon.
Enda Stevens celebrates scoring for Sheffield United this afternoon.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

ENDA STEVENS SCORED and was named man-of-the-match as Sheffield United maintained their push for automatic promotion from the Championship this afternoon.

The Ireland international fired home United’s second at Bramall Lane as they condemned Martin O’Neill’s Nottingham Forest to a fourth consecutive defeat.

Victory for Chris Wilder’s team moves them into second place, ahead of Leeds United on goal difference, although The Whites can reinstate their three-point cushion by seeing off Wigan Athletic at Elland Road today.

Mark Duffy’s fine strike gave the Blades the lead at the beginning of the second period, shortly after Forest were reduced to 10-men, Yohan Benalouane seeing red after a challenge on another Irish star, David McGoldrick.

United introduced Scott Hogan off the bench during the second half, while Daryl Murphy got just over an hour in Forest’s attack. John Egan missed out for the hosts through suspension.

In the other early kick-off, Bristol City left the door ajar for chasing Derby County and Middlesbrough in the hunt for the final play-off place. Lee Johnson’s side could only manage a 1-1 draw at home to lowly Reading.

Gavan Casey and Murray Kinsella are joined by Andy Dunne to preview the Champions Cup semi-finals and all the week’s news on the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

