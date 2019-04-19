Irish star on the scoresheet as Sheffield United maintain promotion push

ENDA STEVENS SCORED and was named man-of-the-match as Sheffield United maintained their push for automatic promotion from the Championship this afternoon.

The Ireland international fired home United’s second at Bramall Lane as they condemned Martin O’Neill’s Nottingham Forest to a fourth consecutive defeat.

Victory for Chris Wilder’s team moves them into second place, ahead of Leeds United on goal difference, although The Whites can reinstate their three-point cushion by seeing off Wigan Athletic at Elland Road today.

Mark Duffy’s fine strike gave the Blades the lead at the beginning of the second period, shortly after Forest were reduced to 10-men, Yohan Benalouane seeing red after a challenge on another Irish star, David McGoldrick.

United introduced Scott Hogan off the bench during the second half, while Daryl Murphy got just over an hour in Forest’s attack. John Egan missed out for the hosts through suspension.

In the other early kick-off, Bristol City left the door ajar for chasing Derby County and Middlesbrough in the hunt for the final play-off place. Lee Johnson’s side could only manage a 1-1 draw at home to lowly Reading.

