IRFU Confirms Changes to Men’s Energia All-Ireland League Structure for 26/27 Season

The changes were first communicated to clubs in September.

THE IRFU RUGBY Committee has confirmed there will be a restructure to the Men’s Energia All-Ireland League (AIL) for the 2026/27 season.

The Committee agreed on several key outcomes regarding the future structure of the league.

Restructuring to Support Clubs and Players

The IRFU has confirmed it will move ahead with plans to restructure Divisions 2B and 2C into the Energia All-Ireland League 2BN (North) and Energia All-Ireland League 2BS (South) – starting from the 2026/2027 season.

To form the divisions a line will be drawn between between O’Connell Bridge in Dublin and Eyre Square, Galway. Clubs north of this line will participate in 2BN while clubs south of this line will participate in 2BS. The IRFU will ensure an even spread of clubs across both divisions should future relegation/promotion affect the balance.

This change is designed to assist clubs’ sustainability, by reducing travel distances and overnight stays, helping clubs to lower financial costs while also improving player welfare. The restructuring directly reflects the feedback received from the rugby community, particularly from players, who identified travel demands as a significant challenge.

The IRFU has confirmed there are no additional structural changes planned, and will continue to act in the best interests of the competition should future developments require.

Promotion Playoffs to Continue

Promotion playoffs will remain an important feature of the Energia AIL, maintaining a balance between providing security for existing clubs and offering ambitious teams a genuine opportunity to move up through the divisions.