Dublin: 2°C Sunday 11 December 2022
Energumene defends Hilly Way crown with ease

1-9 favourite strolls home on seasonal bow at Cork.

48 minutes ago 371 Views 0 Comments
Energumene ridden by jockey Paul Townend (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

QUEEN MOTHER Champion Chase hero Energumene made a fine start to his campaign with a successful defence of the Bar One Racing Hilly Way Chase at Cork.

The eight-year-old kicked off last season with victory in this Grade Two contest before coming off second best in a box office clash with Shishkin in the Clarence House Chase at Ascot in January.

He emphatically turned the tables at Cheltenham in March, however, when providing Willie Mullins with a first Champion Chase success and followed up at Punchestown to confirm himself the undoubted king of the two-mile chasing division.

Faced with just three rivals on his reappearance, Energumene was the 1-9 favourite in the hands of Paul Townend and dominated from the front from the outset.

Having jumped accurately in the main, the Denham Red gelding got a little close to the second fence from home but it did not stop his momentum and he ultimately won hard held by 15 lengths.

Epson Du Houx was best of the rest in second.

Press Association

