This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Wednesday 23 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Good luck to them' - England don't see any advantage in spying on training

Defence coach John Mitchell understands the pressure the All Blacks come under from home.

Murray Kinsella Reports from Tokyo
By Murray Kinsella Wednesday 23 Oct 2019, 5:02 AM
35 minutes ago 154 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4863419

ENGLAND DEFENCE COACH John Mitchell said he is not convinced the All Blacks would have learned enough to affect Saturday’s World Cup semi-final if they were spying on England training this week.

England boss Eddie Jones claimed yesterday that someone had been video recording his team training in preparation for the highly anticipated clash in Yokohama this weekend.

Jones said England had noticed a suspicious red light in an apartment overlooking their training pitch.

japan-rugby-wcup-england England at a training session in Japan. Source: Aaron Favila

Mitchell, the former All Blacks boss who now runs England’s defence, followed up by suggesting that the Kiwis won’t have learned much if they were snooping.

“If that is what they want to do, and that is the way they want to prepare, good luck to them,” said Mitchell in Tokyo yesterday.

“We just happened to be training where there are apartments above our tiny two-metre fence, so I’m not sure about what the use of the tarpaulins [which are intended to block vision from outside the pitch] are.

“The facilities have been excellent but it’s an area where people live and there is the odd red light around. There was one up in the corner which was a bit suspicious.

“It doesn’t really worry me. This game is so dynamic now so I don’t see any advantage in spying on a team.

“When I took over the All Blacks in 2001, we had a manager who was highly military and he loved surveying the whole area. To me, you can get too involved in it and create an anxiety in your group. There is enough pressure at this level without chasing around some blokes that might be in a building with a camera.

“We have a really good environment and focus on our work at hand and want to enjoy it as well. We are definitely not a group who wants to increase the anxiety.”

New Zealand native Mitchell will naturally have been central to England’s planning for this fixture, given his understanding of the All Blacks.

england-v-australia-2019-rugby-world-cup-quarter-final-oita-stadium Mitchell with Eddie Jones. Source: PA Archive/PA Images

Mitchell was in charge from 2001 until 2003, so not very recently, but he appreciates exactly how much pressure the New Zealanders come under from their rugby-adoring public.

His All Blacks team lost in the 2003 World Cup semi-finals and while Jones yesterday called the Kiwi media “fans with keyboards” who don’t ask Steve Hansen tough questions, Mitchell has seen the tougher side of that same media.

“I think Steve has been in that post a long time and he has been extremely successful and he is seeking to repeat and has made some changes in the last year,” said Mitchell.

“I think probably the New Zealand media have become very comfortable with Steve’s personality and the way he communicates. He is not too different to Eddie in the sense that he actually has a bit of fun in his media as well.

“I haven’t lived there for a long time but I can only go back on family living back there and it is very much the case that New Zealanders expect the All Blacks to win.

“And it is usually a trauma if they don’t, but also they have got their own legacy to uphold and sustain.

“They are a team of excellence and why they have been so successful, they have managed to increase that excellence and you just look at the way they have evolved since the last World Cup and the last year.

“In saying that, we are excited. We know our strengths and we will prepare and we are looking forward to it. It is contrasting in many ways because we believe in what we do and can’t wait to rip in.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella  / Reports from Tokyo
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie