Dublin: 12°C Thursday 11 November 2021
Surprise selection for England as Manu Tuilagi starts on wing against Wallabies

The 30-year-old’s only previous Test appearance in the position came on tour against New Zealand in 2014.

By Press Association Thursday 11 Nov 2021, 11:54 AM
England head coach Eddie Jones speaking to Manu Tuilagi.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
England head coach Eddie Jones speaking to Manu Tuilagi.
England head coach Eddie Jones speaking to Manu Tuilagi.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

MANU TUILAGI IS a surprise selection on the wing for Saturday’s clash with Australia as England make room in their midfield for Marcus Smith and Owen Farrell.

Tuilagi’s only previous Test appearance in the position came on tour against New Zealand in 2014 and the experiment was immediately abandoned by Eddie Jones’ predecessor as head coach, Stuart Lancaster.

The decision is shaped by Jones’ desire to field Smith at fly-half and Farrell at inside centre in a dual playmaker partnership for the Autumn Nations showdown at Twickenham.

Adam Radwan makes way for Tuilagi’s switch to the right wing and the Newcastle try machine can not even win a place on the bench despite a record of four touch downs in two Tests.

Henry Slade was a candidate to make way for the return of Farrell, who was ruled out of the 69-3 victory over Tonga by a false-positive test for Covid-19, but his man-of-the-match performance has convinced Jones to axe Radwan instead.

England’s pack remains unchanged with Maro Itoje set to win his 50th cap, while a six-two split on the bench sees a return for Sam Simmonds.

We know this will be a tough test for us. We’re playing against a team who have been together a while and who have beat the world champions twice. As an Australian I know how much this game means,” Jones said.

“We’ve had a really good week of preparation, we’re looking to improve our performance this week and I think this side is building well.”

England team v Australia

15. Freddie Steward 
14. Manu Tuilagi 
13. Henry Slade 
12. Owen Farrell (captain)
11. Jonny May 
10. Marcus Smith
9. Ben Youngs 

1. Ellis Genge 
2. Jamie George 
3. Kyle Sinckler 
4. Maro Itoje 
5. Jonny Hill 
6. Courtney Lawes 
7. Sam Underhill 
8. Tom Curry 

Replacements:

16. Jamie Blamire
17. Bevan Rodd 
18. Will Stuart 
19. Charlie Ewels
20. Alex Dombrandt
21. Sam Simmonds
22. Raffi Quirke
23. Max Malins 

Press Association

