Kane says England's 'most in-form squad' primed to win Euros

Harry Kane admits tournament near-misses are no longer good enough as the England skipper targets glory at Euro 2024.

The Bayern Munich striker will lead England out in their Group C opener against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen tonight, becoming the first man to captain the nation in four major tournaments.

The previous three have offered so much for Gareth Southgate’s side, with Kane winning the Golden Boot as England reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup before losing on penalties to Italy in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

Defeat to France saw them eliminated in the quarter-finals at the 2022 World Cup, despite some impressive displays in Qatar.

With performances and expectation growing with each passing opportunity, Kane believes anything other than winning Euro 2024 will be deemed as a failure for England.

Advertisement

“Yes, I think so,” he replied when asked if the team was now at the stage when near-misses are not deemed good enough.

“We have spoken a lot about having a great tournament and it doesn’t always mean that you win the tournament and I think we’ve had a few of those.

“I think the last three tournaments, of course the last Euros coming extremely close to getting over the line, but I think we’re all at that stage now where, yes, we want to have a great tournament, want to make everyone proud but we want to win.

“We feel like we’re in a position where we definitely have enough in the squad to do that. We also know we’re starting a very tough tournament, no English side has ever won it before.

“So it’s going to be extremely tough but I think just with the experiences that we’ve had, not just at international level, but club level as well will help us but I think, for sure we are at that stage now where anything other than winning we’re going to be disappointed.”

As captain, Kane will lead the team out on the back of a first domestic campaign at Bayern Munich which saw England’s all-time record goalscorer hit 44 in 45 appearances across all competitions.

Add to that the goals and assists racked up by the likes of Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka and it shows Southgate boasts an embarrassment of riches in attack.

“It is a fantastic squad,” Kane told 5Live’s Football Daily podcast.

“I think it is hard to say if it is the most talented, we have had talented squads throughout the whole of England’s history.

“But I think what I would say about this one is that it is probably the most in-form squad we have had when you look at the players and the seasons they have had for their clubs, I think everyone is really ready.

“We have all had great seasons so time will tell, you have to turn club form into international form and that is what we will be looking to do and we have had a couple of weeks now to prepare with each other and we have got to go and show that.”