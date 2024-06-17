England fans call for urgent action after Gelsenkirchen chaos

AN ENGLAND FANS’ group has called for an “urgent and thorough review” of transport arrangements in Gelsenkirchen after chaotic scenes before and after Sunday night’s Euro 2024 match against Serbia.

England will play their last-16 match in the same city on June 30 if they top their group, and the Free Lions Fan Embassy group said “dramatically enhanced provisions” would need to be put in place.

The group reported issues with transport from fan zones and the city centre to the stadium, and from the stadium back to the city afterwards.

'It was a night in which I completely changed my impression of England supporters.'



'You got the sense that nobody was interested in helping you at all.'@gcooney93 on the chaos that was trying to get home from England's win vs Serbia in Gelsenkirchen.https://t.co/43Hwy10st9 pic.twitter.com/KkKA8uMc2H — The42.ie (@The42_ie) June 17, 2024

“There is a very real prospect that England could return to this venue for the Round of 16 on June 30th – another Sunday evening fixture,” the statement read.

“Although kick-off on that occasion would be at 6pm, there would also be the possibility of extra time and penalties, and another late departure in darkness.

“It is clear to us that an urgent and thorough review of arrangements is needed before that event, with lessons learnt and dramatically enhanced provisions put in place. The initial defensive response of authorities locally suggests a complacency out of sync with what was required.”

The statement added: “We are dismayed at what fans have had to go through at yesterday’s game in Gelsenkirchen.

“To see fans stranded in Gelsenkirchen Hauptbahnhof three hours after the game has finished due to transport problems at a major tournament is quite simply ridiculous.”

UEFA and the local organising committee have been contacted for comment.

The Free Lions statement praised the behaviour of England fans amid the chaos they experienced.

“It is remarkable that, despite facing the consequences of such inadequate provision and negligent crowd management, the thousands of England fans present remained overwhelmingly calm, restrained and compliant, thus helping to avoid more serious consequences,” the statement said.

“It was those same England fans who were singled out for a supposed ban on public alcohol consumption in certain parts of the city centre, a measure that the FSA (Football Supporters’ Association) had warned was unnecessary and potentially counter-productive. In practice, that ban never materialised without negative consequences.”

Gelsenkirchen police had earlier thanked fans of both countries for their “level-headed behaviour” amid what they admitted were “significant tailbacks” on the public transport network.

“It remained calm in and around the stadium during and after the match,” a police statement issued early on Monday morning read.

“All in all the departure of the fans was orderly and without incidents. In the area of the public transport system and at the Gelsenwasser stop, there were significant tailbacks due to the large number of visitors.

“Thanks to the level-headed behaviour of the visitors, there were no serious problems in these areas.

“The police would like to thank the fans for the mainly peaceful event and look forward to the Euro 2024 matches to come.”

Gelsenkirchen police said on Monday afternoon there had been a total of eight arrests connected to the match, with one British national and seven Serbian nationals taken into custody.