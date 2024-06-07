England freeze during shock defeat to Iceland in final friendly before Euro 2024

ENGLAND’S LAST MATCH before Euro 2024 ended in boos at the final whistle after Gareth Southgate’s side stumbled to a defeat against Iceland that was as disappointing as it was surprising.

What was supposed to be a relatively straightforward send-off friendly instead ended in an alarming loss to a nation that will be watching this summer’s tournament from afar.

Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson put Iceland into a shock early lead and lacklustre England could not find a response on a night when poor finishing prevented the scoreline from being any worse than 1-0.

Southgate had named his final 26-man squad for the Euros on the eve of the friendly in a bid to avoid distraction, but perhaps it made those involved too content and fearful about injuries.

Losing to the side 72nd in the world rankings certainly provides more questions than answers, especially given the way they managed to open England up at times.

Iceland’s winner came from all too easily slicing through the hosts in the 12th minute, with goalscorer Thorsteinsson also wasting a glorious chance at a second after the visitors got in behind.

This was more about fitness than result for Southgate’s side, but looking open defensively and toothless at the other end, managing just one shot on target, is far from ideal nine days out from facing Serbia.

John Stones was also forced off injured: he did not return for the second half after hurting his ankle in the opening stages at Wembley.

Scotland, meanwhile, had to settle for a 2-2 draw with Finland in their final match before their tournament opener against hosts Germany next Friday.

An own goal from Arttu Hoskonen and a Lawrence Shankland header gave the Scots a 2-0 lead after an hour at Hampden Park but they could not hold on.

Benjamin Kallman pulled one back and Oliver Antman equalised from the penalty spot five minutes from time after a foul by veteran goalkeeper Craig Gordon.

Germany will head into their home event on the back of a victory after a last-gasp Pascal Gross effort completed a comeback against Greece in Monchengladbach.

Giorgos Masouras opened the scoring for the Greeks – who famously won Euro 2004 but are not involved this summer – but Arsenal’s Kai Havertz levelled after the break and Gross won it in the 89th minute.

Poland beat Ukraine 3-1 in a clash in Warsaw of two sides heading to Germany.

All the goals came in the first half with the Poles – who will face the Netherlands and France in the tournament – racing ahead through Sebastian Walukiewicz, Piotr Zielinski and Taras Romanczuk in the first half-hour before Artem Dovbyk replied.

Albania, who are in a daunting group with holders Italy, Spain and Croatia, claimed a morale-boosting 3-1 win over Azerbaijan. Nedim Bajrami gave them an early lead and late goals from Rey Manaj and Qazim Laci sealed it before a 90th-minute Musa Gurbanli consolation.

The Czech Republic, whose opponents in the tournament include Portugal, thrashed Malta 7-1 with two-goal Mojmir Chytil among their scorers.

Romania’s preparations for a group that includes Belgium and Ukraine ended with a goalless draw against Liechtenstein in Bucharest.