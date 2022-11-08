Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Tuesday 8 November 2022
Advertisement

Eddie Jones turns to former Hull FC boss Hodgson as new England defence coach

Incumbent Anthony Seibold is returning to the NRL at the end of the November tests after being appointed head coach of Manly Sea Eagles.

1 hour ago 1,525 Views 0 Comments
Former Hull FC head coach Brett Hodgson.
Former Hull FC head coach Brett Hodgson.
Image: PA

ENGLAND HAVE APPOINTED former Hull FC boss Brett Hodgson as the successor to Anthony Seibold as defence coach.

The announcement comes in the wake of England’s shock 30-29 defeat by Argentina but the change will not take place until after the Autumn Nations Series.

Seibold is returning to Australia’s National Rugby League at the end of the series after being appointed head coach of Manly Sea Eagles and England boss Eddie Jones has opted to stick with an Australian rugby league man to marshal his team’s defence.

Jones said: “I’ve known Brett for a few years now. He first visited us in Bristol in 2018 and I’ve been to Hull on a few occasions.

“He was an outstanding league player and he’s a talented, hard-working young coach who is developing.

“He will continue the good work that Anthony Seibold has done since he joined us.

“We are disappointed to lose Anthony but we are really pleased for him as a career move. It’s great to see assistant coaches move on to head-coach roles.

“Anthony leaves with everyone at England Rugby’s thanks and we wish him all the best in his new role.”

Hodgson has joined up with the wider staff at Pennyhill Park, Bagshot, where England are preparing for Saturday’s game against Japan at Twickenham and will shadow Seibold in the upcoming weeks.

Hodgson enjoyed a distinguished playing career as a full-back, making more than 200 appearances in the NRL before moving to England where he won the prestigious Man of Steel award with Huddersfield in the Super League.

He also led Warrington to Challenge Cup glory at Wembley before moving into coaching in 2013 with Hull and Widnes. He subsequently rejoined his old club Wests Tigers before returning to England as Hull head coach in 2020.

Hodgson, who was sacked after two disappointing seasons in charge of Hull, said: “I’m really excited about the opportunity to join with England, especially in a Rugby World Cup year.

Autumn Series
exclusive analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's exclusive analysis and member-only episodes of The42 Rugby Weekly

Become a Member

“I’m really looking forward to working with the staff and this group of players. There is some real talent here and it’s something I feel I can make a contribution to in helping this team succeed.”

Seibold said: “It has been a tremendous experience working for one of the world’s best coaches in Eddie Jones and with the England Rugby team over the last 16 months. The mentorship that Eddie has given me is something I will take forward into my next role.

“The relationships I have developed with both staff and players alike has created many fond memories with the series winning tour to Australia a real coaching highlight.

“The players have been a wonderful group of men to work with and I will watch with great interest their growth over the next 12 months as they head towards success at the Rugby World Cup in France.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie