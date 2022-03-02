Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 2 March 2022
Tuilagi left out of England training camp ahead of Ireland match

England play Ireland in Twickenham on 12 March.

By AFP Wednesday 2 Mar 2022, 4:29 PM
Manu Tuilagi.
MANU TUILAIG WAS missing Wednesday from an England training squad selected for this week’s three-day training camp in Bristol ahead of their next Six Nations match against Ireland.

Tuilagi is recovering from a hamstring strain that saw him miss England’s 23-19 win over Wales at Twickenham last weekend.

England hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie has also been left out as he waits to find out the extent of a knee injury he suffered against the Welsh.

Back-row forward Tom Curry is undergoing concussion protocols after a head injury last weekend, with Gloucester’s Lewis Ludlow called up as cover.

Jonny Hill, like Tuilagi yet to feature in this Six Nations, continues his rehabilitation from an ankle stress fracture in the England camp.

Uncapped London Irish prop Will Goodrick-Clarke has been included, but experienced backs Elliot Daly and George Ford are omitted from the 25-man squad who will begin England’s preparations for the fourth-round match at home to Ireland on March 12.

England coach Eddie Jones has opted to keep Marcus Smith as the only specialist fly-half in the camp, so Ford will be available to play for Leicester in their Premiership match against Saracens on Saturday.

England and Ireland have each won two of their opening three games in this season’s Six Nations and, with unbeaten leaders France bidding for a Grand Slam, both teams will likely need a win at Twickenham to maintain their title hopes.

AFP

