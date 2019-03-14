This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Eddie Jones makes four changes to England team to face Scotland

England can still win the championship if Ireland manage to do them a favour against Wales in Cardiff.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 14 Mar 2019, 10:44 AM
1 hour ago 3,019 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4541237
England head coach Eddie Jones.
Image: Adam Davy
England head coach Eddie Jones.
England head coach Eddie Jones.
Image: Adam Davy

EDDIE JONES HAS announced his England starting line-up for Saturday’s game against Scotland at Twickenham in the final round of the Six Nations [KO 5.00pm, Virgin Media One].

If Ireland manage to do them a favour against Grand Slam chasers Wales in Cardiff, England can still win the championship by getting the better of the Scots.

Despite his man-of-the-match display in last weekend’s win over Italy, Joe Cokanasiga won’t be involved on Saturday. He’s replaced on the wing by Jack Nowell. The other amendment in the backs is at centre, where Henry Slade comes back in at the expense of Ben Te’o.

Ben Moon returns to the front row to take the place of Ellis Genge, while Brad Shields makes way from the back row for Mark Wilson.

The team shows just one change from the side that relinquished its Grand Slam hopes by losing to Wales, with Joe Launchbury playing again instead of the injured Courtney Lawes.

“It is the last week of the tournament so it’s exciting,” said England head coach Eddie Jones. “It will be a fascinating finish to the championship with three teams that can win it and we are playing against one of our most traditional foes in Scotland for the Calcutta Cup.

“We have had a good preparation and the side is going to be in a great state to play against Scotland on Saturday. Scotland is a difficult side, they are always at you, they play with a lot of enthusiasm and effort and have got a lot of attacking strings to their bow.

“Finn Russell is an exceptional player at 10 and they have got some pace on the outside so we are going to have to defend really well against them.”

England (v Scotland):

15. Elliot Daly (Wasps)
14. Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs)
13. Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs)
12. Manu Tuilagi (Leicester Tigers)
11. Jonny May (Leicester Tigers)
10. Owen Farrell (Saracens — captain)
9. Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers)

1. Ben Moon (Exeter Chiefs)
2. Jamie George (Saracens)
3. Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins)
4. Joe Launchbury (Wasps)
5. George Kruis (Saracens)
6. Mark Wilson (Newcastle Falcons)
7. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks)
8. Billy Vunipola (Saracens)

Replacements:

16. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs)
17. Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers)
18. Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers)
19. Brad Shields (Wasps)
20. Nathan Hughes (Wasps)
21. Ben Spencer (Saracens)
22. George Ford (Leicester Tigers)
23. Ben Te’o (Worcester Warriors) 

