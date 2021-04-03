England overpower Scotland in Six Nations opener

Breach gets clear of a tackle en route to her first-half try.

Breach gets clear of a tackle en route to her first-half try.

BACK TO BACK Grand Slam winners England showed no signs of loosening their grip on Six Nations dominance, whatever format the tournament is in, as they ran in eight tries in their opening day 52-10 win over Scotland.

Number 8 Poppy Cleall starred for the hosts in Doncaster, combining with her twin sister Bryony to set up Marlie Packer’s opening score.

Leanne Riley, Lark Davies Bryony Cleall and a superb 40-metre run from Jess Breach delivered the try-scoring bonus and a 33-3 half-time scoreline for England.

The scoring rate slowed down in the second half and England were burdened by yellow cards for Cleall and Davies yet still crossed for three more tries through Helena Rowland, a penalty try and the powerful Poppy Cleall.

Hannah Smith scored Scotland’s only try in response with 25 minutes to go, when England had already hit the 40-point mark.

With England off to a flying start in Pool A, the action moves to Pool B this evening as France take on Wales. Ireland’s campaign gets under way next weekend against the Welsh.