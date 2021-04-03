BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Saturday 3 April 2021
Advertisement

England overpower Scotland in Six Nations opener

Jess Breach scored the pick of the eight tries as England looked to assert their dominance in the competition again.

By Sean Farrell Saturday 3 Apr 2021, 6:11 PM
39 minutes ago 849 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/5400237
Breach gets clear of a tackle en route to her first-half try.
Image: PA
Breach gets clear of a tackle en route to her first-half try.
Breach gets clear of a tackle en route to her first-half try.
Image: PA

BACK TO BACK Grand Slam winners England showed no signs of loosening their grip on Six Nations dominance, whatever format the tournament is in, as they ran in eight tries in their opening day 52-10 win over Scotland.

Number 8 Poppy Cleall starred for the hosts in Doncaster, combining with her twin sister Bryony to set up Marlie Packer’s opening score.

Leanne Riley, Lark Davies Bryony Cleall and a superb 40-metre run from Jess Breach delivered the try-scoring bonus and a 33-3 half-time scoreline for England.

The scoring rate slowed down in the second half and England were burdened by yellow cards for Cleall and Davies yet still crossed for three more tries through Helena Rowland, a penalty try and the powerful Poppy Cleall.

Hannah Smith scored Scotland’s only try in response with 25 minutes to go, when England had already hit the 40-point mark.

With England off to a flying start in Pool A, the action moves to Pool B this evening as France take on Wales. Ireland’s campaign gets under way next weekend against the Welsh.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie