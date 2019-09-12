This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 12 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

England would have 'won everything' if Guardiola was manager

Wayne Rooney says that the Three Lions’ golden generation would have achieved more under the Man City boss.

By The42 Team Thursday 12 Sep 2019, 9:07 PM
18 minutes ago 1,228 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4807053
Rooney believes England underachieved during his time as a player.
Rooney believes England underachieved during his time as a player.
Rooney believes England underachieved during his time as a player.

WAYNE ROONEY SAYS that his generation of English stars would have won more at the international level with a manager of Pep Guardiola’s calibre in charge.

The former England star amassed 120 caps during his time with the Three Lions, becoming the team’s all-time leading goalscorer in the process.

He starred at six tournaments at the senior level with the national team but failed to bring home any major honours despite playing alongside some of the best players to ever play the game.

Rooney’s played under the likes of Sven-Goran Eriksson, Fabio Capello and Roy Hodgson during his international career, but he believes that the team could have reached a much higher level under someone like Manchester City’s current boss.

“I watch [England] with excitement and happiness when they are winning,” he said on the Wayne Rooney Podcast.

“You look at our team 10 years ago and arguably we had the best group of players in world football.

Rio Ferdinand, John Terry, Ashley Cole, [Steven] Gerrard, [Paul] Scholes, [Frank] Lampard, [David] Beckham, myself, Michael Owen – our team then, if we had a Guardiola with that group of players, we’d have won everything, no doubt about it.”

Rooney currently holds England’s goalscoring record, having fired 53 goals to surpass Sir Bobby Charlton’s tally of 49 during his international career.

But Rooney, who retired from the international game in 2018 following a send-off friendly against the U.S. national team, says that he believes his time as record-holder could be short-lived.

The DC United forward says Harry Kane appears to be next on the list to set the record, with the Spurs forward having already scored 26 times at the international level. 

“I never take goals for granted, I love scoring them. Once I got to 35 for England, I could feel the record getting close,” Rooney said.

I don’t think it’ll stand for 50 years like Bobby Charlton’s, I think Harry Kane, possibly the next two or three years will… He’s a fantastic goalscorer and his record for England is fantastic.

“When I got the record and then went back for my last game I said it would be an honour to go and present him like Bobby Charlton presented me with the golden boot and I’m sure it won’t be before too long.”

With the warm-up games out of the way, Murray, Bernard and Gavan discuss the renewed cause for optimism, impressive individual player form, and a potential quarter-final versus either South Africa or New Zealand.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie