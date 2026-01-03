Ten-try Northampton return to Prem summit

NORTHAMPTON RECLAIMED TOP spot in the English Prem with a thumping 66-21 demolition of Harlequins on Saturday after Bath survived an astonishing Exeter fightback.

Saints’ high-speed attack conjured up 10 tries with man-of-the-match Alex Coles plundering a hat-trick, Danilo Fischetti and Edoardo Todaro crossing twice each and Alex Mitchell, Tommy Freeman and Fin Smith also touching down.

Mitchell was the catalyst for a devastating display from the Prem pacesetters, whose ability to find space, keep the ball alive and finish chances left Quins dazed.

Victory was sealed despite the loss of England centre Fraser Dingwall shortly before half-time with a head injury.

The bonus-point win takes Northampton to 38 points — two clear of champions Bath, who earlier beat Exeter 33-26 despite squandering a 26-0 lead.

Advertisement

Exeter recovered from an early red card to claw themselves level with just seven minutes remaining, but a last-gasp try from number eight Arthur Green saved Bath.

The drama began in the opening seconds when Henry Arundell was upended by opposite number Campbell Ridl and referee Luke Pearce showed the left wing a red card, reducing the visitors to 14 players for 20 minutes at the Recreation Ground.

Bath, fired up after their home defeat to Northampton last week, scored four tries in rapid succession through Beno Obano, Alfie Barbeary, Santiago Carreras and Ollie Lawrence, opening up a 26-0 lead.

Once restored to 15 players, Exeter began to contest the breakdown more aggressively.

Hooker Joseph Dweba’s try was quickly followed by a touchdown in the left corner by Olly Woodburn. Henry Slade converted both scores and Exeter were suddenly back in the game at 26-14.

Bath were now on the back foot, conceding a series of penalties that eventually forced them into desperate defence.

Led by their skipper, Dafydd Jenkins, the visitors surged to the home line and number eight Greg Fisilau plunged over for a deserved try in the 66th minute, but Slade’s conversion was well wide.

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso squeezed in for a dramatic try in the corner, which Slade converted to bring the sides level.

Somehow, though, Bath dug deep to build a prolonged attack at the other end.

Carreras was hauled down under the posts but replacement Green was in support to score before Finn Russell added the conversion — his fourth of the game.

– © AFP 2026