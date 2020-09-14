This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 14 September 2020
English teen sensation scores on Dortmund bow

Jude Bellingham joined the German club from Birmingham City in July.

By AFP Monday 14 Sep 2020, 10:06 PM
Jude Bellingham celebrates a goal.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Image: Imago/PA Images

17-YEAR-OLD Jude Bellingham scored on his debut for Borussia Dortmund in a 5-0 victory over third division Duisburg in the first round of the German Cup on Monday.

Bellingham, who joined from Birmingham City in July, needed just 30 minutes to open his Dortmund account as he doubled the Bundesliga team’s lead after a penalty from Jadon Sancho.

Thorgan Hazard blasted in a free-kick to make it 3-0 when Duisburg defender Dominic Volkmer was sent off for bringing down Erling Haaland.

England U21 international Bellingham was withdrawn at half-time before fellow teenager Gio Reyna added a fourth for Dortmund from another set-piece.

Club captain Marco Reus made his first appearance since February following injury, netting within seconds of his introduction on the hour to cap the rout. 

Holders Bayern Munich will play fifth tier FC Dueren in mid-October after the Champions League winners were granted extra rest following their triumph in Lisbon.

Schalke’s tie against Schweinfurt was postponed after a court ruled the fourth tier side should not be in the competition.

AFP

