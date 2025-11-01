Envoi Allen shows that class is permanent with Champion Chase hat-trick

ENVOI ALLEN REGISTERED a record third win in the BetVictor Champion Chase at Down Royal.

The 11-year-old moved ahead of fellow dual winners Beef Or Salmon, Kauto Star and Road To Respect as he found generously for pressure to repel all challengers in the Grade One highlight.

Trained by Henry de Bromhead and ridden by Darragh O’Keeffe, Envoi Allen was sent off an 11-4 chance with Found A Fifty the 2-1 favourite in what appeared to be a tight contest.

A TENTH grade 1 👏👏👏



A familiar scene as Envoi Allen wins a THIRD BetVictor Champion Chase under Darragh O'Keeffe for @HenrydeBromhead 🏆 pic.twitter.com/kX3r14Z35L — ITV Racing (@itvracing) November 1, 2025

Galway Plate winner Western Fold set out to make all and was joined by Affordale Fury before Envoi Allen entered the argument to just edge in front at the third-last obstacle, before really starting to assert his authority after the penultimate fence.

Envoi Allen was well in control jumping the last and he kept galloping to see off Affordale Fury by three and three-quarter lengths, adding to his 2022 and 2024 wins in this race, as well as making it a 10th Grade One victory of his career.