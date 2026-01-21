Mayo teen Eoghan Jennings wins first Junior Australian Open qualifier

MAYO TEENAGER EOGHAN Jennings needs just one more win to reach the main draw of the Junior Australian Open after he defeated Poland’s Jan Sadzik in Wednesday’s qualifier semi-final.

The Westport star struggled to get going as fell to a 6-0 loss in the opening set, but showed great resolve to claim the following two sets (6-1, 6-2) to book his final place.

The 17-year-old will face Greece’s Odysseas Geladaris in the qualifier final.

If Jennings can overcome Geladaris, he will become the first Irish junior player to qualify for the competition proper since Simon Carr in 2017.

Geladaris is ranked No 77 in the ITF Juniors World rankings, with Jennings in 133rd spot.