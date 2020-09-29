BE PART OF THE TEAM

Coleraine striker and ex-Derry GAA star handed six-match ban for urinating on pitch

The incident involving Eoin Bradley in July was caught by TV cameras.

By Kevin O'Brien Tuesday 29 Sep 2020, 3:05 PM
Coleraine's Eoin Bradley in action last December.
Image: Brian Little/INPHO
Image: Brian Little/INPHO

COLERAINE STRIKER EOIN Bradley has been slapped with a six-game suspension for urinating on the pitch prior to extra-time in their Irish Cup semi-final at Winsor Park on 27 July.

The former Derry GAA star was found guilty by the Irish FA of bringing the game into disrepute. Bradley scored from a free-kick during the match which finished 1-1.

The tie, which Coleraine lost on penalties to Ballymena, was broadcast live by BBC2 and the incident was caught on camera.

Coleraine chairman Colin McKendery said the club would not appeal the ban. 

Bradley, who lined out with Derry footballers between 2004 and 2015, won a Division 1 National League medal with the Oak Leafers in 2008.

