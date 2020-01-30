This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Doyle rejoins Swindon on permanent deal after Bradford recall

The Dubliner was recalled from his remarkable loan spell earlier this month, but will return to the County Ground.

By Gavan Casey Thursday 30 Jan 2020, 5:56 PM
IRISH STRIKER EOIN Doyle has rejoined Swindon Town from Bradford City on a permanent deal.

The Dubliner hit a sensational run of form for Swindon during a loan spell spanning the first half of the season, netting 23 goals in 22 appearances for the Robins and steering them to the summit of the League Two table where they remain.

The 31-year-old recently equalled Jamie Vardy’s record in English football after scoring for an 11th consecutive game in December, and three weeks ago won an unprecedented third consecutive Player of the Month award.

Doyle was recalled by Swindon’s fellow promotion-chasers Bradford three weeks ago, but both clubs confirmed in separate statements on Thursday that he had expressed his desire to return to the County Ground.

Doyle has signed a contract until the end of the season.

“We’re delighted to have Eoin back,” said Swindon manager Lee Power.

It’s been a long, hard negotiation to get him here but I think I can speak for the whole football club and pretty much the whole of Wiltshire that everyone is really excited to see him back in a red shirt.

“I’d also like to put on record that my counterpart at Bradford, Julian Rhodes, and the guys at Bradford, found themselves in an unprecedented situation and nothing would give me greater pleasure than both clubs getting promoted this season as I’ve always had a soft spot for the Bantams since my playing days.”

Bradford manager Gary Bowyer gave a brief statement regarding the transfer, saying: “Throughout the course of any transfer window, you have to act in the best interests of the club, which we feel we have done with this agreement.”

Doyle has captured the hearts of Swindon fans, who have affectionately bestowed upon him the ‘Ginger Pele’ moniker.

He made four starts for Bradford upon the conclusion of his initial loan deal, failing to find the net.

