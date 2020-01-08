Irish forward Doyle recalled by Bradford after scoring 23 goals in 22 games for Swindon

RED-HOT IRISH FORWARD Eoin Doyle has been recalled by Bradford from his remarkable loan spell at League Two rivals Swindon Town, during which he netted 23 times in 22 league appearances to steer the Robins to the top of the table.

The 31-year-old Dubliner recently equalled Jamie Vardy’s record in English football after scoring for an 11th consecutive game in December.

He could yet claim a separate record in his own right: Doyle has been nominated for League Two Player of the Month for December having won the award in both October and November. Per the EFL’s official website, he would become the first-ever player to win it three months in a row if selected for his December exploits, which included five goals in as many outings for Swindon.

The final goal of his loan stint came on New Year’s Day away at Plymouth, where Doyle sealed all three points for his adopted club.

The former Sligo and Shamrock Rovers striker will now return to Bradford, however, who currently occupy fourth spot in the League Two table.

In a series of emotional tweets, Swindon confirmed Doyle’s return to their promotion-chasing rivals, adding:

Top bloke. Don’t be sad because it’s over, let’s just be happy that it happened. Thank you for your service, Ginger Pele.

An official club statement concluded: