Ephie Fitzgerald to take charge of Waterford footballers

EPHIE FITZGERALD HAS been confirmed as the new manager of the Waterford footballers.

The former manager of the Cork ladies footballers will be handed a two-year term with the Déise.

In an unusual job-swap, Fitzgerald replaces Shane Royane, who left his role with Waterford to take up the position Fitzgerald had vacated as manager of the Cork ladies footballers.

“Waterford GAA are delighted to announce that at a meeting of the Management Committee tonight Ephie Fitzgerald was unanimously recommended for ratification as the new County Senior Football Manager on a two-year term,” a statement read.

Fitzgerald spent six years with Cork, guiding them to All-Ireland success in 2016.

Waterford were beaten by Antrim in their Division 4 promotion final last season and then lost to Limerick in the first round of the championship.

