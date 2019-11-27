This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 27 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mourinho apologises to Dier for early Champions League substitution

The England international didn’t see the 30-minute mark in last night’s comeback win over Olympiacos.

By The42 Team Wednesday 27 Nov 2019, 11:27 AM
27 minutes ago 1,000 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4908105
Eric Dier is substituted in the first half of last night's Champions League clash.
Image: Adam Davy
Eric Dier is substituted in the first half of last night's Champions League clash.
Eric Dier is substituted in the first half of last night's Champions League clash.
Image: Adam Davy

JOSE MOURINHO HAS revealed why he substituted Eric Dier before half-time in Tottenham’s eventual 4-2 home win over Olympiacos in the Champions League.

Dier was replaced by Christian Eriksen just 29 minutes into Tuesday’s Group B fixture with Tottenham trailing 2-0, after Youssef El-Arabi and Ruben Semedo had stunned the home side in London.

The early change ultimately paid off as last season’s runners-up stormed back to pick up the three points required to reach the Champions League round of 16.

But head coach Mourinho, taking charge of his second game since replacing Mauricio Pochettino last week, was quick to publicly apologise to Dier for sacrificing him inside the opening half an hour.

“The first thing I did in the dressing room is apologise to Eric Dier. It is never easy for a player but not for the coaching staff either,” he told BT Sport. 

“It was for the team and we needed a different solution. We were losing 2-0, they were closing really well and I needed a second man with Dele Alli to come into the pockets. It was between Dier and Harry Winks but a hard decision. 

“They understand, Eric understands but the reality is it is never an easy decision and to make it clear, it was about the team not individuals. I thought about taking out one of the centre-backs and putting Eric in defence.”

A poor error from Yassine Meriah gifted Alli a goal to give Tottenham a route back into the game before half-time and they produced an improved display in the second half.

Harry Kane scored twice, either side of Serge Aurier’s strike, as Premier League outfit Tottenham reached the last 16 for the third season running.

“We have qualified for the next round, that is the important thing for all of us at the club and the fans,” Mourinho said. “It was hard, they are a good team, very well organised and they attacked our self-esteem and self-confidence. 

“I did not expect our boys to feel this pressure at home and they have not had the best results in the last few months.”

Asked about what he told his players at the interval, the two-time winner of the competition added: “It was a tough time. More than the changes or the tactical talk, I told them to keep calm, keep confident and believe in ourselves.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie