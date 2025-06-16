Dublin seven-time All-Ireland winner transfers to Meath side Dunboyne

DUBLIN’S SEVEN-TIME All-Ireland winner Eric Lowndes has transferred to Meath side Dunboyne.

A club official from the 2018 senior county champions confirmed the news to The42 with today, with Lowndes having featured in a club league game over the weekend.

The St Peregrine’s clubman left the Dublin squad in 2021, six years after making his senior debut.

Lowndes first emerged as part of the 2011 Dublin minor team that featured Jack McCaffrey, Ciarán Kilkenny and Cormac Costello. He was also a talented hurler who represented Dublin in both codes as a minor. He played in both All-Ireland minor finals in 2012, wining the football decider against Meath and losing the hurling final to Tipperary.

Both of Lowndes’s parents are from Meath and he also attended school in St Peter’s Dunboyne.

Lowndes joins a Dunboyne side who contested the 2021 Meath SFC final where they lost out to Wolfe Tones.