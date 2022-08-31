Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Wednesday 31 August 2022
Advertisement

Ten Hag: Business done after Antony and Dubravka, Ronaldo and Wan-Bissaka staying

The Manchester United manager was speaking ahead of Thursday’s trip to face Leicester City.

By Press Association Wednesday 31 Aug 2022, 1:42 PM
26 minutes ago 1,476 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5854035
Erik ten Hag.
Image: PA
Erik ten Hag.
Erik ten Hag.
Image: PA

ERIK TEN HAG was tight-lipped about the impending arrival of Antony but the Manchester United manager admitted his satisfaction at bolstering his attacking options.

A deal is in place for United to sign the Brazilian forward from Ajax in a transfer worth a fixed fee of £80.6million (€95m), with a further £4.2m (€5m) in add-ons, agreed between the two clubs.

The deal is dependent on a medical, player terms being finalised and international clearance and Ten Hag is hopeful the 22-year-old will be available for this weekend’s clash against Arsenal.

Speaking before his side’s trip to Leicester on Thursday, Ten Hag said: “Firstly I have to sign him!

There’s an agreement between the clubs but the paperwork is not done so I cannot go too deep into that.”

Ten Hag, who confirmed the possible signings of Antony and Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka will be their only incomings before the transfer window shuts on Thursday evening, added: “Offence department we need to strengthen our squad.

“We have many games to cover – from now on we go in three games a week. Especially from offensive players, they are quicker fatigued because they have to run more and run with higher intensity. We need numbers there, we need not just quantity but quality.”

southampton-v-manchester-united-premier-league-st-marys-stadium Ten Hag expects Cristiano Ronaldo to remain. Source: PA

Ten Hag insisted Cristiano Ronaldo remains part of his plans, saying when directly asked about the Portuguese: “It’s clear, of course. We need quality players. You need more and to cover all the games to keep the consistency going, that’s what we strive for.”

United lost their opening two fixtures of the season but responded with a win over rivals Liverpool before edging out Southampton last week.

Ten Hag, who confirmed Aaron Wan-Bissaka would remain at the club, added: “I see it as a start, we now have a good base. This is the minimum we have to bring.

“I was happy to see the turn and we have to keep the spirit and keep this winning mentality because you need it if you want to have a successful season.”

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie