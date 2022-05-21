Finn Harps and Drogheda United condemn alleged racist abuse directed at Ethan Boyle during LOI game

FINN HARPS AND Drogheda United have both condemned alleged racist abuse directed at Ethan Boyle at last night’s SSE Airtricity League Premier Division fixture.

The Finn Harps defender was targeted in his side’s 3-1 defeat at Head in the Game Park.

Drogheda confirmed that the individual in question was identified and removed from the ground at half time, and will be banned from attending future Drogheda matches.

A statement from the Louth club reads:

“Drogheda United condemn the racist abuse suffered by Ethan Boyle last night. The individual in question was identified and removed from the ground at half time, and will be banned from attending future Drogheda United matches.

“Racism has no place in society or football.”

Racism has no place in our game. pic.twitter.com/FneGFlikTx — Finn Harps FC (@FinnHarpsFC) May 21, 2022

Finn Harps earlier stated that the club “condemn the racist abuse that Ethan Boyle was subjected to at the game last night”.

“We would like to thank Drogheda United and their supporters for reacting quickly and dealing with the person involved,” the Donegal outfit’s statement added.

“Racism has no place in our game.”

Players have since been showing their support for, and solidarity with, Boyle, who made his 100th league appearance for Finn Harps in recent weeks.

“I am absolutely angry that things like this keeps happening,” St Pat’s star Tunde Owolabi wrote on Twitter. ”When will it ever stop! We may have different skin colour but we all bleed red. Stay strong bro.”

Republic of Ireland international and London City Lionesses striker Rianna Jarrett, Boyle’s fellow Wexford native, added:

“Crazy to think that our country has come so far in recent years but this is still happening in this day and age! Nobody should have to experience this.”

Boyle played the full game for Finn Harps last night. His team-mate Conor Tourish scored early in the second half, but 10-man Drogheda rallied to record an unlikely win thanks to goals from Evan Weir, Adam Foley and Darragh Nugent.