Dylan Browne McMonagle drives Ethical Diamond to victory in the Breeders' Cup Turf. Gregory Bull/Associated Press / Alamy Stock Photo
FreeHorse Racing

Willie Mullins savours 'second best' moment of illustrious career with first Breeders' Cup win

Dylan Browne McMonagle delivered 20-1 shot Ethical Diamond to win the Breeders’ Cup Turf.
10.12pm, 1 Nov 2025

WILLIE MULLINS SHATTERED another glass ceiling in his glittering career when Ethical Diamond stormed home to deny Rebel’s Romance in the Longines Breeders’ Cup Turf at Del Mar.

The master of Closutton has conquered all before him over jumps – not to mention winners on the Flat at Royal Ascot – but a first win at the Breeders’ Cup looked unlikely when his Ebor winner was posted wide in gate 14.

Heading into the home straight the heavyweight clash between multiple Oaks winner Minnie Hauk and Charlie Appleby’s Rebel’s Romance – seeking a historic third Turf victory – looked firmly in the offing.

However, they were all sleeping on Ethical Diamond who had crept his way round the outside in the hands of newly-crowned Irish champion jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle, before showing plenty of speed to surge clear of the hat-trick seeker and his stablemate El Cordobes at the finish, breaking the track record in the process.

Mullins was almost in disbelief as he said: “I’ve always said winning the Grand National with Patrick (Mullins, son) on board (greatest achievement), this might come second best.

“I thought Dylan had gone mad going outside, but he said he was going to do that and a furlong down that was it.

“I couldn’t believe it.”

