Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn to face off in rematch in September

CHRIS EUBANK JR and Conor Benn will clash again in a rematch in September at a yet-to-be-named venue in London.

Eubank Jr was given the verdict by unanimous decision after their thrilling contest at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in April.

The first bout rekindled memories of their fathers’ fierce rivalry, taking place 35 years after Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn had first fought.

The encounter in April between the two sons lived up to all expectation after the explosive nature of their fathers’ two fights three decades earlier.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has been touted again to host the event, but Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn has suggested Wembley as a possibility.

Hearn told Ring magazine: “Spurs is contracted – it’s a fantastic stadium and it worked extremely well the first time.

“Obviously, it was sold out and this fight’s even bigger, so you could possibly look at Wembley to increase the capacity.”