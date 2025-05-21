Ireland's hopes of qualifying for Euro 2028 increase as Uefa announce backdoor route for hosts

UEFA HAVE CONFIRMED that they will reserve backdoor qualification spots for two co-hosts of Euro 2028, offering a significant boost to Ireland’s chances of competing at the finals.

Two berths in the 24-team competition will be held for the highest-ranked host nations who do not automatically qualify as group winners or as best runners-up during the conventional group-stage qualification process.

Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales will all host games at Euro 2028, and all four nations will compete in separate qualifying groups in an effort to earn automatic qualification for the finals.

But two of the four will be guaranteed places at the tournament irrespective of how they all fare during qualifying.

Those two places will be determined by Fifa rankings at the end of the group-stage qualification process.

For example, if England were the only host nation to qualify as group winners or as best runners-up, the two highest-ranked remaining sides between Ireland, Scotland and Wales would join them at the finals.

But if, for example, two of the host nations were to secure automatic qualification via the groups, the other two hosts would then be granted passage through to the finals via the reserved places.

“(The) hosts… will also participate in qualifying, drawn into separate groups,” Uefa said in a statement after an executive committee meeting in Bilbao ahead of the Europa League final.

“The 12 group winners and eight best runners-up (20 teams) will advance directly to the Euro 2028 final tournament.

“Two spots in the final tournament will be reserved for the two best-ranked host nations who are not qualified as group winners or best runners-up after the completion of the qualifying group stage.”

The remaining places at the tournament will be earned via play-offs between the remaining group runners-up from Euro qualifying and the highest ranked 2026-27 Nations League non-qualified group winners.

The number of spots available through play-offs will depend on whether host nations qualify directly through the groups or via the reserved qualifying slots.

“The tournament schedule is expected to be released in autumn 2025,” Uefa said. “The tournament regulations with all remaining details will be published by the end of the year.”