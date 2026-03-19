Europa League quarter-final line-up confirmed as Villa and Forest on collision course

NOTTINGHAM FOREST AND Aston Villa could meet in an all-English Europa League semi-final if they come through their respective last-eight ties.

Forest face Porto, who overcame VfB Stuttgart in the round of 16, while Villa go head-to-head with Bologna, dramatic winners over AS Roma after extra-time tonight.

Forest advanced after beating Midtjylland on penalties earlier, while Villa swept aside Lille to reach their third successive quarter-final.

Elsewhere in the last eight, it’s Braga versus Real Betis and Freiburg versus Celta Vigo.

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No Irish players featured in the Europa League across an entertaining evening of action.

Evan Ferguson did represent Roma while on loan earlier in the campaign, but is back at Brighton after undergoing surgery to fix an ongoing ankle problem.

His former side bowed out tonight, however, in a major disappointment for Gian Piero Gasperini.

Here’s the full breakdown of the quarter-final pairings and the permutations for the semi-finals.

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Europa League draw

Quarter-finals

Braga v Real Betis

Freiburg v Celta Vigo

Porto v Nottingham Forest

Bologna v Aston Villa

- First legs 9 April, second legs 16 April

Semi-finals

Braga/Real Betis v Freiburg/Celta Vigo

Porto/Nottingham Forest v Bologna/Aston Villa

- First legs 30 April, second legs 7 May

Final