Sam Bennett named in Ireland team for European Championships

CYCLING IRELAND IS sending a 15-strong team to compete at the European Championships next month.

Taking place in Munich from 11-21 August, male and female Irish riders will be involved in Road Race, Time Trial, Track and BMX Freestyle Park events.

Having missed out on a place at this year’s Tour de France with Bora-Hansgrohe, Sam Bennett will lead the Men’s Road Race team, which also features Ryan Mullen, Eddie Dunbar, Rory Townsend and Matthew Taggart.

It is also the first time Ireland has been represented at the BMX Freestyle Park, with Belfast native Ryan Henderson flying the flag.

Team Ireland

Men’s Road Race: Sam Bennett, Ryan Mullen, Eddie Dunbar, Rory Townsend, Matthew Taggart.

Men’s Time Trial: Ben Healy, Ryan Mullen.

Women’s Road Race: Alice Sharpe, Mia Griffin.

Women’s Time Trial: Kelly Murphy, Joanna Patterson.

Men’s Track: JB Murphy.

Women’s Track: Alice Sharpe, Mia Griffin, Kelly Murphy, Emily Kay, Lara Gillespie, Orla Walsh.

BMX Freestyle Park: Ryan Henderson.

You can find the event schedule here.

