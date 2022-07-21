Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Thursday 21 July 2022
Advertisement

Sam Bennett named in Ireland team for European Championships

15 Irish riders will head to Munich next month.

By The42 Team Thursday 21 Jul 2022, 1:40 PM
19 minutes ago 241 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5822760
Sam Bennett.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Sam Bennett.
Sam Bennett.
Image: DPA/PA Images

CYCLING IRELAND IS sending a 15-strong team to compete at the European Championships next month. 

Taking place in Munich from 11-21 August, male and female Irish riders will be involved in Road Race, Time Trial, Track and BMX Freestyle Park events. 

Having missed out on a place at this year’s Tour de France with Bora-Hansgrohe, Sam Bennett will lead the Men’s Road Race team, which also features Ryan Mullen, Eddie Dunbar, Rory Townsend and Matthew Taggart. 

It is also the first time Ireland has been represented at the BMX Freestyle Park, with Belfast native Ryan Henderson flying the flag. 

Team Ireland 

Men’s Road Race: Sam Bennett, Ryan Mullen, Eddie Dunbar, Rory Townsend, Matthew Taggart.

Men’s Time Trial: Ben Healy, Ryan Mullen.

Women’s Road Race: Alice Sharpe, Mia Griffin.

Women’s Time Trial: Kelly Murphy, Joanna Patterson.

Men’s Track: JB Murphy.

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

Women’s Track: Alice Sharpe, Mia Griffin, Kelly Murphy, Emily Kay, Lara Gillespie, Orla Walsh.

BMX Freestyle Park: Ryan Henderson.

You can find the event schedule here.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie