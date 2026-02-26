Forest dodge fireworks before advancing in Europa League as Parrott's Alkmaar also prevail

Europa League: Nottingham Forest 1-2 Fenerbahce (4-2 on aggregate)

NOTTINGHAM FOREST SURVIVED a scare against Fenerbahce in the Europa League play-off second leg as they booked their place in the last 16 with a 4-2 aggregate win.

Forest looked to have the job done against the Turkish side after a handsome 3-0 victory in last week’s first leg in Istanbul.

But Kerem Akturkoglu’s double put Fenerbahce 2-0 up at the City Ground as they threatened one of the great European comebacks.

However, Callum Hudson-Odoi’s second-half strike killed the tie and sent Forest through to a last-16 meeting with either Real Betis or FC Midtjylland, despite a 2-1 defeat on the night.

Moments after the match kicked off, there was a three-minute delay as sections of a 1,500-strong away end launched several fireworks into the Forest penalty area.

Defender Jair Cunha had to take evasive action as he had his back to them and Neco Williams also had to duck as he tried to carry one away.

Fenerbahce defender Archie Brown, who was part of Derby’s academy as a youngster, also had to intervene and carry some of the pyrotechnics off the pitch while urging calm from his side’s fans.

There was a large police presence outside the City Ground before kick-off as the vociferous fans were marshalled into the stadium. Forest and the Turkish club could now be set for UEFA punishment.

Europa Conference League: AZ Alkmaar 4-0 Noah (4-1 on aggregate)

Troy Parrott’s AZ Alkmaar beat Armenian side Noah 4-0, overturning a 1-0 first leg deficit to progress to the last 16 in the Europa Conference League.

The in-form Ireland striker started the tie as Sven Mijnans provided a brace while Ro-Zangelo Daal and Isak Jensen were also on target to secure a last-16 clash with either Czech side Sparta Prague or Greek club AEK Athens.

Parrott scored his 23rd goal in all competitions at club level last weekend. His ongoing run with the Dutch side is welcome news for Ireland boss Heimir Hallgrímsson ahead of the crucial World Cup qualification playoff semi-final away to Czechia on 26 March.

Should Ireland win that match, they will play Denmark or North Macedonia on 31 March for a spot at this summer’s tournament.

Europa Conference League: Crystal Palace 2-0 Zrinjski Mostar (3-1 on aggregate)

Maxence Lacroix helped Crystal Palace book a trip to the Conference League last 16 with a first-half header in their 2-0 victory over Zrinjski Mostar at Selhurst Park to win the two-legged play-off tie 3-1 on aggregate.

It was a season-defining victory for the Eagles after their disappointing 1-1 first-leg draw in Bosnia and Herzegovina piled pressure on Palace boss Oliver Glasner.

The hosts dominated possession in the first half and finally broke through when Lacroix nodded home from Adam Wharton’s free-kick in the 36th minute.

Palace missed a number of chances to put the game to bed late on before Evann Guessand finally ensured the Eagles would still be in the hunt for silverware with a goal in second-half stoppage time.

Additional reporting by Sinéad Farrell