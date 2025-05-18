Pedro deals blow to Inter Milan title hopes; Villarreal reach Champions League

PEDRO WRENCHED INTER Milan’s title hopes out of their own hands as Lazio twice fought back to deny the reigning Serie A champions victory.

On a night when leaders Napoli could only draw 0-0 at lowly Parma, the substitute, who had earlier cancelled out Yann Bisseck’s opener, repeated the feat with a last-minute penalty after Denzel Dumfries had restored the Champions League finalists’ lead to snatch a 2-2 draw at San Siro.

Antonio Conte’s men, who would have claimed the title with victory, remain a point clear and will host Cagliari next Sunday knowing the crown will be theirs if they match Inter’s result at Como.

- La Liga -

In La Liga, substitute Tajon Buchanan fired Villarreal into next season’s Champions League as they staged an impressive fightback to win 3-2 at champions Barcelona.

Ayoze Perez gave the visitors an early lead, before goals from Lamine Yamal and Fermin Lopez turned the game around only for Santi Comesana to equalise before Buchanan’s late goal made sure of a top-five finish.

Second-placed Real Madrid closed the gap on Barca to four points as Kylian Mbappe scored his 41st goal of the season in a 2-0 victory at nine-man Sevilla.

The hosts had defender Loic Bade sent off after just 12 minutes and then saw half-time substitute Isaac Romero follow within seconds of his introduction before Mbappe, who had earlier hit the bar, and England international Jude Bellingham struck inside the final 15 minutes.

Julian Alvarez scored twice as Atletico Madrid cemented themselves in third place with a 4-1 win over Real Betis with Robin Le Normand and Angel Correa also on the scoresheet for the hosts and Pablo Fornals for the visitors.

Alex Berengeur’s 72nd-minute strike was enough to maintain Athletic Bilbao’s bid for fourth place with a 1-0 win at Valencia.

However, Celta Vigo still have work to do to secure a Europa League berth after a 2-1 home defeat by Rayo Vallecano, who are just a point behind them going into the final round of fixtures, while Osasuna could also overhaul them following a 2-0 win over Espanyol, who remain in relegation trouble as a result.