Real Madrid held by Osasuna with Bellingham sent off as Dortmund's 'horror season' continues

LA LIGA LEADERS Real Madrid dropped two points in a 1-1 draw at Osasuna on Saturday in which Jude Bellingham was sent off.

The Spanish champions took the lead through Kylian Mbappe before the referee expelled England international Bellingham for dissent towards the end of the first half.

Ante Budimir levelled for hosts Osasuna from the penalty spot after 58 minutes as Carlo Ancelotti’s side endured a third consecutive league match without victory.

Atletico Madrid, second and two points behind the leaders, host Celta Vigo later Saturday, while third-place Barcelona welcome Rayo Vallecano on Monday.

Bellingham insisted he was expressing his frustration and not insulting the referee.

“It’s difficult when a referee isn’t sure, to determine that I’ve said something that I haven’t, and as a result it kind of hinders the team,” Bellingham told reporters.

Advertisement

“I think you can see clearly in the video, I remember the incident very well, it was an expression to myself.

“I’m not even directing myself towards the referee, but obviously there was a misunderstanding. He’s believed that I’ve said (something insulting) to him…

“There was no intent to insult him, there was no insult, and for that reason I think you can see there was a misunderstanding.”

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said he was happy with how Madrid played despite dropping points.

“In a footballing sense we started very well, and we finished well despite having one less player,” said Ancelotti.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund’s Bundesliga slide continued on Saturday with a 2-0 loss at lowly Bochum, while Stuttgart missed a chance to climb to fourth, losing 2-1 at home to Wolfsburg.

Bochum, who started the game in last place, grabbed control in the first half when winter loan signing Georgios Masouras scored two goals in three minutes.

Masouras tapped a low Philipp Hofmann shot in from close range after 33 minutes and then pounced on a terrible back-pass from Niklas Suele to double the lead two minutes later.

Dortmund have won just one of their past seven league games, five of which were defeats, and sit 11th, eight points off the top four.

Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck said “we need to turn things around soon — it’s becoming a horror season.”

“There really aren’t any explanations,” a frustrated Dortmund goalie Gregor Kobel told Sky Germany. “We knew what to expect but we still couldn’t manage to hold our own.”

Stuttgart failed to take advantage of fourth-placed Leipzig’s scoreless draw at Augsburg on Friday, giving up a one-goal lead to lose 2-1 at home against Wolfsburg.

– © AFP 2025